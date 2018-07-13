 
menu
World Tennis 13.7.2018 09:31 pm

#WrapItUp: Twitter’s mixed reaction to Kevin’s epic win

Sport Staff
Oh look! It's Rafa and Djoko... Photo: Twitter.

Oh look! It's Rafa and Djoko... Photo: Twitter.

Yes, we’re all really happy that our leading tennis player is in the Wimbledon final. But did it really have to take over six hours?!

When Kevin Anderson was interviewed shortly after his epic victory in his Wimbledon semifinal against John Isner on Friday evening, it was almost as if he knew people were divided on his progression to the final.

It took him exactly 90 seconds into the interview to admit that the rules for fifth sets need to change.

Yes, a 26-24 scoreline attests to the endurance of both players but doesn’t that type of repetition eventually start to bore people watching?

Twitter certainly thought so!

There was even a scientific voice in the whole debate…

A few lamented Anderson’s inability to put a tiring Isner away…

But a former Olympic medallist didn’t want him to give up…

On a lighter note, there were some great popular culture references…

Some sympathised with poor Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic having to wait so long…

But thankfully, this is how the majority of South Africans feel…

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

   

   

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.