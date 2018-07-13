WrapItUp: Twitter’s mixed reaction to Kevin’s epic win

When Kevin Anderson was interviewed shortly after his epic victory in his Wimbledon semifinal against John Isner on Friday evening, it was almost as if he knew people were divided on his progression to the final.

It took him exactly 90 seconds into the interview to admit that the rules for fifth sets need to change.

Yes, a 26-24 scoreline attests to the endurance of both players but doesn’t that type of repetition eventually start to bore people watching?

Twitter certainly thought so!

For the love of God, SOMEONE WIN ALREADY! (Preferably Kevin Anderson) — Mike Carpenter (@FanboyCarp) July 13, 2018

Six hours ago, I was rooting for fellow Illini Kevin Anderson to win. Now I'm just rooting for someone to win. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/IjytFRfAaD — Dr. Holly Kruse (@hollykruse) July 13, 2018

Kevin Anderson v John Isner 21-21 in final set. pic.twitter.com/bAXrfVXYrK — Scott Harrison (@ayewecan) July 13, 2018

Kevin Anderson sucks — Eugene (@Imma_GENE_Us) July 13, 2018

There was even a scientific voice in the whole debate…

A tiebreak in the fifth feels too “sudden”, and I know people have an affinity to tradition. Maybe a compromise like that changes the rhythm of the match, which feels really entrenched right now. Just a thought #wimbeldon2018 #IsnerVsAnderson #inser #anderson — Ross Tucker (@Scienceofsport) July 13, 2018

A few lamented Anderson’s inability to put a tiring Isner away…

How many times now has it been 0-30 and Isner wins game. Unbelievable. — Jacques vdWesthuyzen (@jacq_west) July 13, 2018

Mxm Kevin Anderson clearly doesn't wanna win. — Njabulo Ntombela 🐯 (@Iam_NjabuloX) July 13, 2018

But a former Olympic medallist didn’t want him to give up…

Come on @KAndersonATP Keep believing boy. Never give up, Never surrender @Wimbledon — Roland Schoeman (@Rolandschoeman) July 13, 2018

Made a big decision. Still going to watch @Wimbledon if @kandersen13 is on court against @JohnIsner when #WorldCupFinal starts. Keep going Kevin! 🎾 🎾 🎾 — Derek Watts (@DerekWatts) July 13, 2018

On a lighter note, there were some great popular culture references…

Kevin Anderson Vs John Isner has been going on for six hours! We're getting into Jack Bauer territory… #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wKUxQjsUnW — Becky (@GRravski) July 13, 2018

Left: Before Isner v Anderson Right: After Isner v Anderson pic.twitter.com/jNHVURGD2R — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) July 13, 2018

Some sympathised with poor Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic having to wait so long…

The year is 2050. John Isner is through to his first Grand Slam final after beating Kevin Anderson 13,960-13,958 in the final set. pic.twitter.com/EkbG2DFsRu — bet365 (@bet365) July 13, 2018

But thankfully, this is how the majority of South Africans feel…

No matter what happens in the end……….KEVIN ANDERSON is our HERO…..!!!! — Shatty Maboea (@fssportsfocuso1) July 13, 2018