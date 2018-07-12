Klaasen makes sure Wimbledon keeps on giving for SA

South Africa’s success at Wimbledon continues after local doubles star Raven Klaasen and his partner Michael Venus reached the men’s final on Thursday.

Despite slipping in the second set, the duo recovered to secure a 7-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Danish player Frederik Nielsen and Great Britain’s Joe Salisbury.

It was the second time in his career that Klaasen progressed to a Grand Slam final after reaching the last round of the 2014 Australian Open with former partner Eric Butorac.

The 35-year-old Klaasen previously also reached 2016’s semifinals at Wimbledon with previous partner Rajeev Ram.

He and Venus were set to meet either the American pairing of Mike Bryan and Jack Sock or the combination of Britain’s Dominic Inglot and Franko Skugor of Croatia in the trophy decider this weekend.

South Africa’s other title hope at the All England Club, singles ace Kevin Anderson, was due to face American opponent John Isner on Friday for a place in the final after his stunning victory over Roger Federer.