Rugby World Cup 2019 3.11.2019

WATCH: Faf meets Prince Harry in underwear, Frans Steyn challenges him to a beer!

Sport Staff
Faf de Klerk seems very comfortable in a royal's presence! Photo: Screengrab

It was all fun and games in the Springboks’ changeroom after their World Cup win!

The Springboks rightly had some fun in their changeroom following a momentous 32-12 victory over England in Saturday’s World Cup final, in the process claiming a third title.

But the highlight of the festivities was Siya Kolisi and his troops receiving a visit from Prince Harry, who was gracious in his team’s defeat.

In fact, he looked so relaxed to everyone that nippy scrumhalf Faf de Klerk didn’t mind one single bit meeting the royal in his briefs, which showed the South African flag!

After veteran prop Beast Mtawarira requested Harry to quickly address the squad, Frans Steyn showed his fun side by challenging the prince to “down, down” a beer.

Harry, once considered quite rebellious, clearly considered it, before just taking a few sips and clinking Steyn’s bottle.

Given all the cameras around, one could understand why.

