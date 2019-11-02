Ramaphosa praises Springbok Rugby World Cup triumph

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his elation at the Springboks’ triumph in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, saying “it’s a great outcome”, according to a statement released by the presidency.

Speaking moments after the Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, beat England 32-12 at the International Stadium Yokohama, Ramaphosa said: “The boys have outshone everyone in the world. They are the best; they are the best team.

“When I spoke to them hours before the match, I could see in their eyes that they were really determined, and they have delivered a great victory. It was really ‘Go Bokke!’

“We are the champions; indeed, we are the champions of the world.”

The president congratulated captain Siya Kolisi, coach Rassie Erasmus and the technical staff, the tournament squad, the team on the day and the leadership of SA Rugby for securing the Webb Ellis Trophy at the first Rugby World Cup to be staged in Asia.

“This is a historic moment for South Africa, for World Rugby and for Japan as the host nation and close partner of South Africa,” said Ramaphosa in the statement.

“This historic win has been achieved with the passionate support of more than 57 million South Africans who have been inspired by the Springboks’ performances throughout the tournament.

“This is a powerful indicator of what we can achieve as South Africans when we set goals for ourselves and we work together to achieve success,” he added.

“This is a moment of inspiration for all South Africans in all avenues of life and all sectors of our society. It is a moment that is embedded forever in our national memory.”

Ramaphosa also commended England as worthy finalists and said the World Cup result would ensure intense interest and competition in the 2021 tour of South Africa by the British & Irish Lions featuring the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The president will depart from Tokyo tomorrow to continue the national celebration in SA.

