Ramaphosa meets with the Boks: ‘Madiba was there. Thabo Mbeki was there’

President Cyril Ramaphosa landed in Yokohama in Japan on Friday night to ensure he would be the Springboks’ number one supporter when they take on England in the Rugby World Cup final.

Previous presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki have both had the pleasure of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup with the national side, and Ramaphosa is hoping to become the third exclusive club member.

During Jacob Zuma’s period in charge as president, the best the Springboks could do in two World Cups was reaching the semifinals.

Ramaphosa met with the team and gave them a pep talk, pointing out that for most of them this would probably be their only chance to win the World Cup.

“Madiba was there, Thabo Mbeki was there … and I’m here today,” he said to laughter and applause. “I just want to demonstrate to you … we are all behind you. I’m here to demonstrate that.”

He appeared keen to take the pressure off the players, telling them merely to do their best.

Ramaphosa cracked jokes about how he had been in parliament answering questions from MPs, and for once everyone had been united.

“They even forgot they were opposing parties or whatever. Even the EFF! Everyone forgot they’re DA, ANC, they all mixed up and they applauded. ‘Tell the boys that we are behind them.’

“The whole country is excited about this moment.”

“We’re really, really proud of you. You’ve put our country on the world map. They’re talking about South Africa. It doesn’t often happen in the life of many nations that we should be on the lips of everyone. This is the moment you have created for us.

“Today we thank you for having done that. Win or lose. You have done an unbelievable feat.”

He said a Bok win would turn around the mood of the country.

“This is not the moment to be nervous. This is the moment to look back and say wow, we travelled an unbelievable journey.”

“Everybody back home is totally behind you and they appreciate the journey that you’ve traveled…” President @CyrilRamaphosa talks to the @Springboks ahead of the #RWCFinal taking of place in Yokohama, Japan. #StrongerTogether #RWC2019 #RWCYokohama pic.twitter.com/XcSmhm2Qza — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 2, 2019

