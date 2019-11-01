Siya Kolisi’s primary school can’t contain excitement ahead of Rugby World Cup final

Teachers and students at Emsengeni Primary School in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, sung in full voice on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final in which the Springboks and England are expected to lock horns for cup honours.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi is no stranger to the school having spent his earlier schooling years there before moving to Grey High School.

Flags aloft, children running around and educators clad in green and gold, the scenes at the primary school all pointed to a school rising for one of their own.

When News24 arrived, there were cameras aplenty and children were running around to get themselves in front of cameras, excitement reaching fever pitch.

In keeping with the rise of iGwijo, the children – mostly Grades 6 and 7 – were led by their teachers as they sang: “Zizojik’ izinto … Thula Siya (wen’ ukhalelani) … isikhalo sika Siya sihoye …” which, loosely translated means, “things will change, be calm Siya … your cries have been heard”.

Kolisi will lead the Boks on Saturday in what will be his 50th Test match in green and gold.

Asked where they would be watching the game on Saturday, the general consensus was that they would go to Zwide Stadium’s live screening.

