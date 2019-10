On June 24, 1995, the Springbok rugby team united a nation when they beat the mighty All Blacks 15-12 in extra-time in a pulsating final at Ellis Park. Wonderful scenes of then president Nelson Mandela cheering on captain Francois Pienaar as he lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in front of his home fans made sure it was a memory that will forever be etched in South African sporting history. South Africa repeated their World Cup triumph in France 12 years later, in 2007, when John Smit led the Springboks to a win over England in the final. Now, they are...

Now, they are looking to do it for a third time when they face England in Saturday’s final in Yokohama, Japan, hoping a win can bring the people of their country together again.

Pienaar, the inspirational captain of the 1995 winning side, said no South African team could ever be written off and their desire to win at all costs would make them tough opponents for England, even though, just like in 1995, they enter the final as underdogs.

South Africa, who lost their opener against New Zealand last month, now find themselves one step away from following in the footsteps of the 1995 and 2007 teams. It’s these moments that have brought back fond memories for the 1995 skipper.

“In 1995 we wanted to put up a good show for the world,” said Pienaar. “I was so calm and excited at the same time. And when Madiba came to meet us on the Thursday before the opening game against Australia in Cape Town, it was just insane.

“We wanted to make the country proud and we were prepared to work as hard and play as hard as we possibly could,” he said.

Pienaar said team manager Morne du Plessis knew Mandela was going to drop in before the final and that he wanted a jersey.

“And then there was a knock on the door of the change room and nobody had a clue. The atmosphere was tense and there he walked in … it was very emotional, but I knew we had to calm down,” said Pienaar. “It gave us an unfair advantage.”

At the stadium, there was an incredible noise and Pienaar said he was even too emotional to sing the anthem and just wanted to start.

“I actually tore my calf and didn’t know it. Towards the end of the game I couldn’t run or tackle, but the coach told me to stay on. The next day I was on crutches.

“I just told the team to play in the right areas and we will be fine,” he said.

“It was actually only after the World Cup that the relationship with Madiba grew. His unselfishness and passion was an inspiration,” said Pienaar.

Siya Kolisi and his men will be hoping the Madiba magic lives on, on Saturday.

