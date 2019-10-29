WATCH: Rassie weighs in on England haka drama

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus doesn’t think England’s reaction to the All Blacks haka this past weekend was disrespectful.

Ahead of last Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final – which England won 19-7 – Eddie Jones’ men lined up to the haka in a ‘V’-shape and had to be told repeatedly by officials to retreat when they crossed the halfway line.

It caused a stir on social media, with reports on Monday suggesting that England could be fined for the actions. Erasmus, who is preparing for Saturday’s final against the English, was asked about the gesture on Tuesday.

“I’m not 100% sure what to make of that,” he said.

“We face the haka regularly, twice a year, and we are used to it. We definitely don’t feel it gives them an advantage and it doesn’t intimidate us.

“It’s more of an honour for us to face it. It maybe lifts them a little bit more, and there may be some signs behind that which gives them a little bit more of an advantage – I’m not knowledgeable enough to tell you if it does.

“But it was certainly interesting, it was certainly exciting. It was certainly something new, and it brought some spice to the Test match.

“I don’t think it was disrespectful, and it was something new for everyone in world rugby. I wouldn’t make a big issue about it, but it’s not for me to decide.”

Meanwhile, a World Rugby video trumpeting England’s response has earned millions of views online, putting the governing body in an awkward spot should it decide to censure the English team.

In 2011 France formed an arrow head shape and advanced on New Zealand while they performed the haka before the World Cup final in Auckland and were subsequently fined £2,500 for breaching a “cultural ritual protocol”.

However, despite speculation about a possible fine, as of Tuesday no disciplinary action had been taken against England, with a clip on World Rugby’s official YouTube channel captioned “England’s incredible response to intense New Zealand haka” having received nearly 3.7 million views.

It is understood the protocol states opponents must not cross the halfway line but at the two tips of England’s V formation, six players –- Joe Marler, Billy Vunipola, Mark Wilson, Elliot Daly, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ben Youngs –- appeared to be standing in New Zealand’s half.

Match officials could be seen urging England players to return to their own half before appearing to be sufficiently content with their positions to let them stay where they were.

