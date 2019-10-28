Rugby World Cup 2019 28.10.2019 04:31 pm

Rugby World Cup final to be broadcast live on SABC

Citizen reporter
Rugby World Cup final to be broadcast live on SABC

The heavies: The Boks' starting front row look ready for action. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The SABC will also broadcast the third-place playoff between New Zealand and Wales.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has reached an agreement with SuperSport that will see the public broadcaster airing the Rugby World Cup final match between the Springboks and England.

The match will be broadcast live on Sabc 2 on Saturday at 11am.

The SABC will also broadcast the third-place playoff between New Zealand and Wales on Friday at 11am.

“The SABC is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation, as the public broadcaster recognises the role it plays in social cohesion, nation building and promoting sports of national interest. We remain committed to entering into commercially viable agreements and we support and wish the Springboks well as they pursue a place in history,” said Madoda Mxakwe, SABC’s Group Chief Executive officer (GCEO).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Stubborn and ugly, but effective: Springboks grind their way to the final 28.10.2019
Outrage as Nicholas Ninow’s mom says he is ‘not a rapist’, he ‘just made a mistake’ 28.10.2019
Five things we learned from Springboks v Wales 28.10.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition