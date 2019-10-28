Rugby World Cup final to be broadcast live on SABC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has reached an agreement with SuperSport that will see the public broadcaster airing the Rugby World Cup final match between the Springboks and England.

The match will be broadcast live on Sabc 2 on Saturday at 11am.

The SABC will also broadcast the third-place playoff between New Zealand and Wales on Friday at 11am.

“The SABC is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation, as the public broadcaster recognises the role it plays in social cohesion, nation building and promoting sports of national interest. We remain committed to entering into commercially viable agreements and we support and wish the Springboks well as they pursue a place in history,” said Madoda Mxakwe, SABC’s Group Chief Executive officer (GCEO).

