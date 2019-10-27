Stubborn Springboks outlast Wales to reach final

After the masterclass that was dished up by England against the All Blacks in Saturday’s first semifinal, it was always going to be unlikely that the Springboks would follow suit.

But the manner of their 19-16 victory over Wales in Sunday’s second last four battle won’t matter to them one bit as they booked a third appearance in a Rugby World Cup final next week.

In general, Rassie Erasmus’ troops were arguably the more accomplished side on display, though that was putting the bar rather low.

Instead, this was ‘n flawed fist fight where both sides seemed to lack the belief in their powerful runners and rather focused on putting each other under pressure with tactical kicks.

It was brutal, ugly and, at times, hugely frustrating.

Nonetheless, South Africa’s remarkable rise under Erasmus continues … and now they have a 50% chance of a third world title.

Who was the star in this match?

In a game where no player ran more than 50m individually, one had to laud the contribution of Damian de Allende. The Bok midfielder has become the go-to guy for his side, completing nine tackles, kicking one very nifty tactical chip and backing his pace and power for the try that made it all possible for the Boks.

Key moments and themes

Without really dominating the scoreboard, the Springboks controlled the majority of the first half. Almost by accident, their inconsistent tactical kicking exploited Wales’ nerves, who at times kept themselves pinned in their own half. The Boks’ familiarly compelling defence also spooked the opposition into not trying to employ a running game. A 9-3 lead close to the turnaround felt deserved.

But, in what was to become a theme, South Africa were their own worst enemies on the scoreboard by conceding soft penalties. Fullback Willie le Roux went offside meekly at a ruck that gave the Welsh their first points and hooker Bongi Mbonambi and No 8 Duane Vermeulen’s tackle-without-the-ball gifted another shot at goal just before the half-time whistle. Substitute Franco Mostert’s hold on the ground also led to the lineout that gave Wales the opportunity to eventually score their sole try.

While the Boks’ approach was predictable, it was revealing how the one time they did decide to back themselves led to a try. Malcolm Marx, on for Mbonambi, carried well from a maul, before flyhalf Handre Pollard backed his pace and off-loaded. That momentum saw the ball spread to De Allende, who trampled over Welsh pivot Dan Biggar and barnstormed his way over. Surely the Boks can back their superior power and speed more?

The winning moment came in the 75th minute, when Francois Louw’s poach on the ground led to the passage of play that afforded Pollard to nail a pressure and match-winning kick. One couldn’t help but feel the irony for Wales in that moment, who had relied on very much the same to stay in the picture.

Point scorers:

Springboks – Try: Damian de Allende. Conversion: Handre Pollard. Penalties: Pollard (4).

Wales – Try: Josh Adams. Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny. Penalties: Dan Biggar (3).

