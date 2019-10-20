Mapimpi magic helps brutal Springboks reach semis

The Springboks showed their ugly but effective side to reach the semifinal of the World Cup with a 26-3 victory over Japan in Tokyo on Sunday.

They’ll face Wales in Sunday’s second semifinal.

One could probably argue that the scoreline flattered Rassie Erasmus’ troops, who weren’t particularly fluent and had to defend for dear life at times in the first half.

However, they also butchered at least three cut opportunities in those first 40 minutes.

The Boks’ defence though was familiarly imposing, caging the host nation within their own half, who, as a result, lacked the variety and physique to find other ways of getting themselves out.

South Africa’s forwards were once again brutally compelling, while winger Makazole Mapimpi could hold his head high with two predatory finishes in a game where the backs didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory.

Who was the star in this match?

Mapimpi’s ability to find the tryline in such a high-stakes encounter was laudable, while centre Damian de Allende made some crucial defensive interventions, both as tackler and poacher. But it was the much-maligned Faf de Klerk delivered when it mattered the most. While his box-kicking wasn’t always 100% accurate, he managed the decision-making process well and made some really crucial calls on defence. For a man saddled with so much responsibility, he was quite excellent.

Key moments and themes

One of the ironies of South Africa’s performance was how their first act of scoring points proved to be a bit of a false dawn. After Japan started with familiar gusto, the Boks managed to force a scrum from an attacking position. De Klerk smartly attacked the blindside, paving the way for Mapimpi to round off brilliantly in the lefy corner.

However, that clinical counterattacking then went missing for much of the game. Despite at one stage only having 19% possession, the Boks butchered at least three scoring opportunities. Willie le Roux threw a forward pass to Pieter-Steph du Toit early in the second half; Lukhanyo Am – in hindsight – denied Mapimpi a hat-trick with a shocker of a “Sonny Bill” pass; and De Allende made an admittedly iffy double movement that would’ve meant a try right on the half-time hooter.

Pleasingly, the Boks’ traditional strengths were very much apparent to keep things afloat. The scrum was simply imposing, once even dominating the Japanese despite Beast Mtawarira’s sin-binning. More apparently, their defence was astounding. Erasmus’ players simply allowed the hosts no breathing space, crucially holding them to just three points in the prop’s absence for a tip tackle.

As South Africa kept Japan in their own half for significant periods on the second half, the home side faltered, conceding two crucial penalties that flyhalf Handre Pollard slotted to establish a buffer. By the time a rolling maul led to De Klerk’s try after Malcolm Marx’s offload, the Brave Blossoms looked weary and beaten. They’re one attacking line-out from a penalty even led to a poach from Pieter-Steph du Toit. It was a disappointing way for a vibrant campaign to end.

Point scorers:

Springboks – Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (2), Faf de Klerk. Conversion: Handre Pollard. Penalties: Pollard (3).

Japan – Penalty: Yu Tamura.

