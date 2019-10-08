Rugby World Cup 2019 8.10.2019 03:37 pm

Springbok player ratings: Rampaging RG, dynamic Damian(s)

Sport Staff
Springbok player ratings: Rampaging RG, dynamic Damian(s)

RG Snyman of South Africa is tackled by Peter Nelson of Canada during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between South Africa and Canada at Kobe Misaki Stadium on October 08, 2019 in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It’s a day where the backs (finally) outshone the rampant forwards.

Here’s how the players fared in Kobe.

(Click on a portrait to reveal its rating)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Willemse straight into action for Canada meeting 6.10.2019
Springbok player ratings: Only the ref was poorer 21.9.2019
Matfield: The Springboks’ four locks are best in the world 11.9.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition