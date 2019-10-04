Powerful Springboks lack attacking flair, say legends

The Springboks undoubtedly turned on the power in a comprehensive 49-3 victory over Italy in Shizuoka, but one dominant theme emerged as former Springboks gave their verdict on the performance.

Are the South Africans’ attacking play just too stale?

Bryan Habana

It was a brilliant win and our kicking game was strong which gave us a big advantage – we scored at least three tries from kicks, so the execution was done well and the contesting was even better. When the kicking game is done that well, it puts huge pressure on the opposition and creates opportunities to score tries.

I think today’s game was a clear indication for Rassie Erasmus as to his starting XV for the quarterfinals and also his match-day 23. It was a commanding performance.

What a player Cheslin Kolbe is, he just provides that vital spark in the side and I hope his ankle injury is not too bad.

Naas Botha

It still amazes me how little counter-attacking rugby with ball-in-hand there is and I would like to see more of that from fullback. But it’s five points in the bag and that is what the World Cup is about, the last three years don’t matter at all. But maybe we’ll need that one opportunity from the back in our quarterfinal or the semi-final, but we won’t see it.

I just believe we have got more to offer as a team. It was a big score but Italy had lost eight games in a row earlier this year. It was a great performance but I believe we can offer more. It’s all about the detail!

I also don’t understand how Italy were given just one red card when both props were involved in that tip tackle on Duane Vermeulen, but the referee [Wayne Barnes] was good overall.

Akona Ndungane

We know we’ve got the forward pack but we didn’t create enough and we’re still too dependent on the kicking game. The second half was a bit iffy and in the quarterfinal we need to be clinical, whatever opportunities we get, we need to finish.

It will be interesting to see if Rassie Erasmus sticks with this team against Canada because the quarterfinals are next or if he makes changes. And hopefully Cheslin Kolbe’s injury is not too serious.

Warren Whiteley

We are still very defence-oriented, but we are very strong there and very good at it. You have to commend the defence, they get off the line very well and put pressure on the opposition, we are creating opportunities but we’re not as clinical as we should be.

Test rugby is a bit different to Super Rugby, but I still believe not having Swys de Bruin there is a massive loss because it means the Springboks don’t have an attack specialist, someone who is constantly driving the attacking principles. We’re creating opportunities and just not finishing and our attacking shape is not as good as it could be.

