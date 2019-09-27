Rugby World Cup 2019 27.9.2019 08:52 am

Dishing the dirt on the All Blacks

AFP
This handout picture taken on September 26, 2019 and received on September 27 from the New Zealand All Blacks shows team members, including Captain Kieran Read, George Bridge, Dane Coles, Shannon Frizell, Richie Mounga, Atu Moli, Joe Moody, Matt Todd and Jack Goodhue, relaxing in a sandbath at Beppu Beach in Beppu, Oita prefecture, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Handout / NEW ZEALAND ALL BLACKS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NEW ZEALAND ALL BLACKS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == NO ARCHIVE

The world champions have found an escape from the usual routine of ice baths for recovery.

The All Blacks have found an escape from the usual routine of ice baths for recovery, turning instead to a traditional Japanese technique of a hot dirt bath.

Captain Kieran Read led a group of players to Beppu beach where they were dressed in white robes and covered in hot volcanic sand.

After winning the opening round match against South Africa, the All Blacks have moved to Beppu on the southern island of Kyushu to prepare for their next match against Canada.

Coach Steve Hansen said that with a 10-day turnaround between matches, training this week would be tough and physical and the sand bath has proved ideal for recovery.

Beppu is one of Japan’s most famous hot spring resorts with its unique sand baths listed as “relaxing and good for your health”.

Bathers are buried in volcanic sand, naturally heated by steam from the hot springs.

