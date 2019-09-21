Robbie Fleck: Beware of Beauden but …

There is not a country at the World Cup which has a more dangerous counter-attacker than Beauden Barrett and that

is why the All Blacks are playing him at fullback today specifically against South Africa, according to former Springbok centre and Stormers coach Robbie Fleck.

Some eyebrows have been raised by New Zealand’s decision to play Richie Mo’unga at flyhalf, with Barrett shifting to fullback and Ben Smith relegated to the bench, but Fleck says it is a response to the specific strengths of the Springboks.

“Barrett is an exceptional footballer when he’s on the front foot, when he has time and space he’s probably the most dangerous player in the world. But the way the Springboks have been playing, their defence is especially strong, so I think it’s a wise decision to have Mo’unga at flyhalf because he has shown he can handle the line-speed better and with his all-round kicking game he manages the game.

ALSO READ: The Big Debate: Bok power or cool Kiwi in Yokohama?

“Mo’unga is the general, he’s similar to Dan Carter in that he’s not exceptionally flash but he keeps his pack on the front foot, makes very good decisions and has less of an error rate. He’s had huge success with the Crusaders, who provide the bulk of the All Blacks’ players, and he handles it better if the pack goes backwards. It’s horses for courses.

“And with Barrett at the back, if South Africa kick poorly then that’s his strength, any mistakes will be put to bed. He’s exceptionally good on the counter and has a solid kicking game. And with inclement weather expected, whoever has the best kicking game and defends the best is going to win. I expect the Springbok pack to dominate though and they’re going to look to put a lot of pressure on the halfbacks,” Fleck told Saturday Citizen.

South Africa have also raised some eyebrows around the flyhalf position by only selecting Handre Pollard in their match-day squad, meaning there is no specialist cover on the bench with Elton Jantjies left out.

But Fleck says utility back Francois Steyn has already done enough to suggest he will be a key player for the Springboks at the World Cup.

“You can’t leave Frans Steyn out, I believe he’s the key to our World Cup campaign and he’ll probably be in every team. He’s been to two World Cups before and has loads of experience. Plus he’s flexible in terms of positions, he can play 10, 12 or 15.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.