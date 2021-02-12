World Rugby 12.2.2021 03:00 pm

Ireland’s Sexton out of France Six Nations match after head knock

Ireland’s Sexton out of France Six Nations match after head knock

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton will not compete against France. Picture: Getty Images

Sexton’s long-standing half-back partner Conor Murray will also be absent.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been left out of Sunday’s must-win game against Six Nations favourites France in Dublin after suffering a blow to the head against Wales last week.

Fly-half Sexton failed to pass the return-to-play protocols after the incident in the 21-16 defeat in Cardiff.

The skipper’s long-standing half-back partner Conor Murray will also be absent.

Ulster’s Billy Burns will deputise in the number 10 jersey, while Jamison Gibson-Park has replaced Murray at scrum-half.

France will be bidding to win in Dublin in the Six Nations for the first time in a decade, having thumped Italy 50-10 in their opening match.

