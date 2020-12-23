Marinos lands top job in Australian rugby

SA Rugby on Wednesday congratulated Rugby Australia and new incumbent, Andy Marinos, on the latter’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the organisation.

Marinos, 48, takes up the role in February after five years as the CEO of SANZAAR, before which he held several roles at SA Rugby, including as acting managing director.

“I’d like to congratulate Rugby Australia and Andy on the appointment – from a professional and personal perspective,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“His experience and skills set speak for themselves and it will be a pleasure continuing to work with him in the SANZAAR joint venture, albeit that he will be in a new role. He made an outstanding contribution to SA Rugby in his time here and I am sure he will do the same in his new role.”

Hamish McLennan, the chairman of Rugby Australia, said that Marinos was the outstanding candidate with a strong global network, significant high performance, commercial and broadcast experience from around the world, as well as proven connections within the Australian game.

“Andy is an extremely impressive and experienced Rugby administrator who covered every key criterion that the board wanted to see in our new Chief Executive Officer,” said McLennan. “He’s called Australia home for the last five years and he has an outstanding understanding of the Rugby landscape in this country.

“He has a wealth of experience in managing broadcasters and commercial partners and also boasts impeccable relationships with the Six Nations Unions which, together with his SANZAAR connections, strengthens Rugby Australia’s Bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

Marinos played centre for the Natal Sharks, Western Province and the Stormers before moving to Newport in Wales. He played 97 times for the Dragons from where he was selected to play Test rugby for Wales.

He returned to South Africa in 2005 to take up the role of National Teams Manager at SA Rugby and also held the roles of General Manager for Commercial and Marketing as well Springboks Team Manager and acting MD and Board Member of SA Rugby (Pty) Ltd.

He was appointed CEO of SANZAAR in November 2015

