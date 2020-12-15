Former England star Cipriani replaced at Gloucester by Scotland’s Hastings

Danny Cipriani has left Gloucester after falling out of favour this season, with the English Premiership club quickly replacing him with Scotland flyhalf Adam Hastings.

Cipriani, 33, joined the Cherry and Whites in 2018 after winning the last of his 16 Test caps and departs Kingsholm despite still being under contract.

The former Wasps playmaker, who made his international debut in 2008 as a 20-year-old, is yet to feature for the top-flight side this term.

“After much deliberation. I have decided to leave Gloucester,” Cipriani said on his social media accounts.

“I have mixed emotions about it. I am sad to leave a great club, but I’m excited for the challenges I have ahead.

“I am so proud of what we have built together, and I have enjoyed working with everyone.”

Glasgow Warriors’ Hastings, 24, who last featured for his country in October before suffering a shoulder injury in the win at Wales, will arrive in the west country next season.

Gloucester coach George Skivington believes the ex-Bath No 10 will be a quality replacement for Cipriani.

“We are really pleased to welcome Adam to Gloucester for next season,” he said.

“The most exciting part for us is that he has still got plenty of room for development as well.

“He has now built up a considerable amount of domestic and international experience, which will prove invaluable to the squad.”

Hastings added: “The vision that George presented to me was an opportunity too good to turn down, and I am eager to play my part in a bright future for the club.

“There is still plenty more rugby ahead of me this season, but when the time comes, I look forward to pulling on the cherry and white.”

Hastings joins fellow Scotland outside-halves in Racing 92’s Finn Russell, Worcester Warriors’ Duncan Weir and Harlequins’ James Lang in plying their club trade abroad.

South Africa-born Jaco van der Walt, who made his Test debut against Ireland earlier this month, is with Edinburgh.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.