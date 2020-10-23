England-Barbarians match cancelled due to Covid-19 breaches

England’s match against the Barbarians this weekend has been cancelled after a breach of coronavirus regulations by Barbarian players, the Rugby Football Union announced Friday.

The RFU said an investigation had revealed a second incident where Covid-19 rules were flouted in addition to the October 21 case announced Thursday.

Former England captain Chris Robshaw was among those who broke the rules by leaving the Barbarians hotel on Wednesday to have dinner.

That left the invitational side trying to fill gaps in their squad ahead of Sunday’s match at Twickenham, designed to act as a warm-up for England’s delayed Six Nations international away to Italy in Rome next week.

But the RFU said the discovery of a second incident where the rules were flouted meant it was left with no option but to call off the match.

“As part of its ongoing investigation into a breach of the Covid code of conduct that took place on October 21, the RFU has discovered there was an earlier undisclosed breach that took place on October 20 when a number of Barbarians players left the hotel bubble without permission and without informing organisers about their whereabouts,” said an RFU statement.

“The RFU has concluded that the players leaving their Covid-secure environment on October 20 without then isolating from the rest of the group on their return has resulted in the bubble environment being compromised, with the potential risk of Covid transmission from individuals outside the bubble to everyone in the Barbarians team and management.

“The RFU is therefore left with no alternative but to cancel the game.”

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney expressed his frustration at having to call off a match which, although meant to be played behind closed doors would have been televised.

“We are incredibly disappointed to be calling a halt to this fixture, we know how much fans were looking forward to seeing the teams play,” Sweeney said.

“However, our priority is to protect the health and safety of the England squad and the other international teams they will go up against this autumn.”

Meanwhile Harlequins hero Robshaw apologised on Twitter for his role in the cancellation by saying: “I want to express my deepest apologies to @Barbarian_FC @EnglandRugby and the rugby family for letting you down this week.”

I want to express my deepest apologies to @Barbarian_FC @EnglandRugby and the rugby family for letting you down this week pic.twitter.com/mBPLuL69hA — Chris Robshaw (@ChrisRobshaw) October 23, 2020

The 34-year-old flanker, for whom the match would have marked a farewell to English rugby before he moves to the United States to play for San Diego Legion, accepted his actions had been “irresponsible”.

“I understand that my actions have ultimately contributed to the cancellation of Sunday’s match and I am sincerely remorseful for my role in undoing all the amazing work that went into trying to make it happen,” Robshaw added.

“I promise that I will learn from this mistake and ensure something like this never happens again.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.