Gallery: The All Blacks have returned to training – in pink jerseys!

The New Zealand All Blacks rugby players have taken a giant step towards playing Test rugby soon by holding a training camp in the eastern Bay of Plenty town of Whakatane.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between new All Blacks coach Ian Foster and the players after his naming of a national squad following the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

The All Blacks are scheduled to play Australia in two Bledisloe Cup matches – in Wellington on 11 October and in Auckland the following weekend – the first rugby Tests since the Six Nations in Europe was put on hold in late March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is also a chance the All Blacks and Wallabies will be involved in the Rugby Championship, also including the Springboks and Argentina, in November and December.

SA Rugby have yet to decide on the Boks’ participation in the competition, but how the South Africans – World Cup winners last year – must wish they, too, could be preparing for some action.

For now they’re going to have to settle for some local stuff, with a Super Rugby double-header scheduled for Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria this weekend and a Springbok trial match – between a Green and Gold team – at Newlands next weekend.

Oh well, at least we can enjoy some training action, even if it is by the Boks’ biggest rivals.

