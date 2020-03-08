World Rugby 8.3.2020 09:24 am

WATCH: Welsh skipper wants sanction after Marler grabs penis!

AFP
WATCH: Welsh skipper wants sanction after Marler grabs penis!

Wales captain Alun Wyn-Jones points at Joe Marler of England who supposedly kissed him during a fight during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on March 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The 34-year-old Welsh lock showed admirable restraint during the incident but said he hoped there would be some comeback from the sport’s governing body, World Rugby.

Alun Wyn Jones said he hopes World Rugby will act after England prop Joe Marler grabbed the Welsh skipper’s penis during Saturday’s Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

The 34-year-old Welsh lock showed admirable restraint during the incident but said he hoped there would be some comeback from the sport’s governing body, World Rugby.

“It’s tough. Hopefully World Rugby will have a look at it,” said Jones after his side lost 33-30.

“Joe is a good bloke and lots happens on a rugby field. After 138 Tests, I know if I react it’s a red card.”

Jones, whose side’s slim hopes of retaining their Six Nations title disappeared with a third successive defeat, said the incident and its aftermath had left him frustrated.

“It’s difficult as captain because you feel you can’t speak to the referee about anything,” he said.

“I looked at the touch judge but he didn’t see what happened, which is fine. A lot of footage was shown, a lot of supporters have seen what happened, it’s just very frustrating.

“We talk a lot about the TMO footage and review but not a lot’s happened.”

As for how Jones and Marler greeted each other at the end of the match, the Welsh captain said: “I shook his hand and that was it.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: ‘Hey horsey’ – Is this the weirdest rugby interview ever? 22.11.2019
WATCH: England prop lashes media for ‘offending Japanese culture’ 30.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Zweli Mkhize confirms second case of coronavirus in SA

Celebrities WATCH: DJ Zinhle wins Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award

Courts Sars refuses to give Zuma’s tax records to Mkhwebane

Editorials Ignore fake Covid-19 news and trust the experts

Celebrities A string of firsts for Pearl Thusi


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition