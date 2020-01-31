Former Lions star Ruan Ackermann hijacked at gunpoint

Former Lions flanker Ruan Ackermann, son of Ellis Park favourite and former coach Johan Ackermann, has escaped unhurt after being involved in a hijacking this week.

The 24-year-old rising star’s English club, Gloucester, confirmed the incident.

Ackermann had been on holiday back in South Africa.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “Hello Everyone. Had a bad experience yesterday! Got hijacked and gun pointed. Everything stolen. Grateful for the blessing of God that kept us safe. If anyone needs me just DM me.”

He again allayed any fears of injury with another post later on.

According to GloucesterLive, the club is also aware of the incident.

“Gloucester Rugby was made aware on Thursday morning that one of its players, Ruan Ackermann, was the subject of a robbery while on holiday in South Africa.

“The club has been in contact with the family and, while Ruan and his companions are obviously shaken by the incident, they are thankfully unhurt.”

Ackermann left the Lions in 2017 shortly after his father was appointed to his current position as head coach at Gloucester.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.