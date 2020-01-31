World Rugby 31.1.2020 11:18 am

Former Lions star Ruan Ackermann hijacked at gunpoint

Ruan Ackermann of Gloucester Rugby(L) and Johan Ackermann, Head Coach of Gloucester Rugby speak prior to kick off during the Heineken Champions Cup Round 1 match between Gloucester Rugby and Toulouse at Kingsholm Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The flanker, son of former Lions coach Johann and considered a rising prospect, was on holiday in SA from the UK, where he’s currently playing under his dad at Gloucester.

Former Lions flanker Ruan Ackermann, son of Ellis Park favourite and former coach Johan Ackermann, has escaped unhurt after being involved in a hijacking this week.

The 24-year-old rising star’s English club, Gloucester, confirmed the incident.

Ackermann had been on holiday back in South Africa.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “Hello Everyone. Had a bad experience yesterday! Got hijacked and gun pointed. Everything stolen. Grateful for the blessing of God that kept us safe. If anyone needs me just DM me.”

Ackermann during his time at the Lions. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

He again allayed any fears of injury with another post later on.

According to GloucesterLive, the club is also aware of the incident.

“Gloucester Rugby was made aware on Thursday morning that one of its players, Ruan Ackermann, was the subject of a robbery while on holiday in South Africa.

“The club has been in contact with the family and, while Ruan and his companions are obviously shaken by the incident, they are thankfully unhurt.”

Ackermann left the Lions in 2017 shortly after his father was appointed to his current position as head coach at Gloucester.

