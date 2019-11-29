They might’ve set the benchmark for on-field excellence in Super Rugby, but the Crusaders won’t be winning prizes for logo design anytime soon.

The ten-time Super Rugby winners on Friday revealed their new badge, dropping the knight and sword symbol following a fierce debate over its appropriateness after March’s mosque shootings in Christchurch.

A brand review in mid-year prompted the revamp, given that the knight motif was felt to have linked the club to the medieval Crusades, wars between Christians and Muslims.

According to a statement by the franchise, the new logo represents The Tohu, “the natural landscape in the region, stretching from the top of the Southern Alps to the depths of our moana”.

However, according to some Twitter users, it looks more like “two semi-erect penises kissing each other”.

I love rugby… but… I’m not sold on the new Crusaders logo; once you see it as two penises touching, you can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/RSFtEqT9Ru — Kat (@KatArt2) November 29, 2019

Thanks to @JamieWall2, I will not be able to look at the Crusaders logo as anything more than two semi-erect penises passionately kissing pic.twitter.com/247iRQziYz — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) November 29, 2019

I'm assuming no one at the Crusaders tried turning their new logo to the side, unless two penises touching is what they were going for? ???? pic.twitter.com/IGbgXq9U0X — Jon McGavin (@firestorm616) November 29, 2019

Other commentators were more diplomatic, with stuff.co.nz noting descriptions of “awkard” and “tokenised”.

“It looks a bit awkward, it doesn’t look refined,” said Dr Johnson Witehira​, an artist with a doctorate in Māori visual art.

