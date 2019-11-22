WATCH: ‘Hey horsey’ – Is this the weirdest rugby interview ever?

England prop Joe Marler, who was a replacement in the World Cup final against the Springboks, is known for being eccentric.

He notably chastised reporters during the showpiece in Japan for not showing respect for the country’s bathing customs, despite the whole outburst being extremely irrelevant to that situation!

Back with his club Harlequins, the 29-year-old had an, erm, special message to fans ahead of their Champions Cup meeting with Bath this weekend.

Strangely, Marler clearly believes horses talk in an Irish accent (of sorts)!

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.