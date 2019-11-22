World Rugby 22.11.2019 08:40 am

WATCH: ‘Hey horsey’ – Is this the weirdest rugby interview ever?

Joe Marler faces the media during the England media session on September 30, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

English prop Joe Marler clearly believes horses talk in an Irish accent!

England prop Joe Marler, who was a replacement in the World Cup final against the Springboks, is known for being eccentric.

He notably chastised reporters during the showpiece in Japan for not showing respect for the country’s bathing customs, despite the whole outburst being extremely irrelevant to that situation!

Back with his club Harlequins, the 29-year-old had an, erm, special message to fans ahead of their Champions Cup meeting with Bath this weekend.

Strangely, Marler clearly believes horses talk in an Irish accent (of sorts)!

