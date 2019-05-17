Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked over anti-gay comments

Wallabies star Israel Folau was sacked Friday for making an anti-gay statement on social media, signalling an end to his glittering career in Australia.

The deeply religious fullback was found guilty of a “high-level” breach of rugby’s code of conduct last week, with a three-person tribunal deciding it warranted the termination of his lucrative four-year contract.

Rugby Australia has accepted Folau’s sacking, according to The Guardian, but said it is “a painful situation for the game”.

He has 72 hours to appeal the termination of his contract.

