Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked over anti-gay comments

Israel Folau made Super Rugby history as the Waratahs beat the Sunwolves 31-30, becoming Australia's highest try-scorer in the competition with a career total of 58. AFP/File/ADRIAN DENNIS

The deeply religious fullback now has 72 hours to appeal the termination of his contract. 

Wallabies star Israel Folau was sacked Friday for making an anti-gay statement on social media, signalling an end to his glittering career in Australia.

The deeply religious fullback was found guilty of a “high-level” breach of rugby’s code of conduct last week, with a three-person tribunal deciding it warranted the termination of his lucrative four-year contract.

Rugby Australia has accepted Folau’s sacking, according to The Guardian, but said it is “a painful situation for the game”.

