 
World Rugby 10.12.2018 07:06 pm

French teenager in intensive care after rugby heart attack

AFP
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

Nicolas Chauvin, 19, also had surgery on a broken neck following Sunday’s match.

A French teenager is in a serious condition in intensive care after suffering a heart attack while playing rugby at the weekend.

Nicolas Chauvin, 19, suffered the cardiac arrest while playing for the Stade Francais youth academy at Bordeaux-Begles, the Parisian club said on Monday.

The teenager has also had surgery on a broken neck following Sunday’s match.

Back-rower Chauvin was tackled in the fifth minute and his pulse was re-established by members of the emergency services on the field before he was taken to a local hospital.

This incident comes four months after the death of another young French rugby player, Louis Fajfrowski, who suffered a heart attack in the changing room after receiving a heavy tackle playing for Aurillac in a pre-season game.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 12 FICTITIOUS

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 5 SAND PRINCESS

RACE MEETING

8 December 2018 THE VAAL

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.