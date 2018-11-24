 
menu
World Rugby 24.11.2018 12:33 pm

Italy, All Blacks to support Gareth Thomas with rainbow laces

AFP
Gareth Thomas (left). Picture: Twitter

Gareth Thomas (left). Picture: Twitter

The former Wales captain came out as gay in 2009 and said he was recently the victim of a hate crime.

Italy and New Zealand are the latest international rugby teams to say they will wear rainbow laces during their clash on Saturday in support of former Wales captain Gareth Thomas.

Ahead of their meeting in Rome, the Italian rugby federation tweeted that the move was “a gesture of solidarity” with the player.

Wales, who face Fiji, and France, who play South Africa, have already said their players will be wearing rainbow laces during their games on Saturday.

England, who play Australia, said they may not be able to join the effort because the rainbow laces do not fit into their boots.

Former Wales captain Thomas, 44, who came out as gay in 2009, posted a video on Twitter on November 18 saying he had been a victim of a hate crime in Cardiff “for my sexuality”.

Police dealt with a 16-year-old boy using restorative justice following a request by Thomas, who wanted to send a “positive message”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
All Blacks are hardly special anymore, says former Bok coach 22.11.2018
All Blacks call up big guns for England Test 8.11.2018
Second-string All Blacks crush Japan 3.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 8 National Park

VALUE BET

RACE 2 Village Deep

RACE MEETING

24 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.