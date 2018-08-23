Australia ring changes for second Bledisloe clash

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has revamped his misfiring front row and given Dane Haylett-Petty a shot at fullback for the must-win second Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland on Saturday.

Australia need a victory to keep the three-Test series alive after losing 38-13 in the opening clash against New Zealand in Sydney last weekend.

Israel Folau’s ankle injury has forced a backline rejig, with Haylett-Petty taking his place at fullback and Jack Maddocks on the wing for his first Test start.

Haylett-Petty has played all 22 of his previous Tests on the wing but prefers fullback, where he plays for the Melbourne Rebels.

Fellow Rebel Maddocks scored Australia’s only try when he made his international debut off the bench against the All Blacks last weekend.

The Wallabies forward pack was widely blamed for the second-half capitulation in Sydney, and tighthead prop Sekope Kepu has been relegated to the bench in favour of Allan Alaalatoa.

The Australians also welcome back Scott Sio at loosehead prop after injury forced him out of last week’s fixture.

Cheika has kept faith with hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau but named Folau Faingaa as a potential debutant off the bench if there is a repeat of last week’s lineout woes.

Brumbies back Tom Banks could also make his first international appearance off the bench if the Wallabies need a late injection of speed.

A loss will mean the All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 16th straight year.

The Wallabies have not beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2001 and their last victory at Eden Park was in 1986.

Wallabies: Dane Haylett-Petty; Jack Maddocks, Reece Hodge, Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; David Pocock, Michael Hooper (capt), Lukhan Tui; Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda; Allan Alaalatoa, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio. Bench: Folau Faingaa, Tom Robertson, Sekope Kepu, Rob Simmons, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua, Tom Banks.