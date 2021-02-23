World Golf 23.2.2021 10:14 pm

Tiger Woods in hospital after major car crash

AFP
Tiger Woods in hospital after major car crash

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie played in a charity event at the end of last year. Picture: Getty Images

Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics and taken to a local hospital.

US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained “major damage,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said.

Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered “multiple leg injuries,” his agent said in a statement to US media.

“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” said Mark Steinberg.

Woods was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The roll-over crash near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles. Television images showed the car lying on a patch of grass off the road, with its hood badly damaged.

Woods, one of the most successful golfers of all time, has won 15 major golf championships.

He recently underwent his fifth back surgery, and said he was uncertain if he will be able to play at the upcoming Masters, which he last won in 2019.

According to celebrity website TMZ, 45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised after car crash 23.2.2021
Tiger isn’t sure his back will be ready for a Masters return 22.2.2021
Tiger sees US Open atmosphere in crucial PGA playoff test 27.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set

Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021



today in print

Read Today's edition