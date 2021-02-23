US golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised after car crash

US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalised Tuesday, 23 February 2021, after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained “major damage,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said.

Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics and taken to a local hospital for treatment, a statement said.

The extent of his injuries was not known. The roll-over collision near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

This is a developing story

