US golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised after car crash

AFP
US golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised after car crash

The extent of his injuries was not known. The roll-over collision near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles.

US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalised Tuesday, 23 February 2021, after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained “major damage,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said.

Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics and taken to a local hospital for treatment, a statement said.

The extent of his injuries was not known. The roll-over collision near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles.

This is a developing story

