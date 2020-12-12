World Golf 12.12.2020 08:13 am

Former Masters champion Reed takes two-shot lead in Dubai

Patrick Reed of the USA lines up a putt on the 18th green during Day Two of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Friday. The American holds a two-stroke lead at the halfway point. Picture: Getty Images

The 30-year-old is looking to become the first American to top The Race to Dubai Rankings.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed opened up a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the DP World Tour Championship on Friday as he attempts to become the first American to top The Race to Dubai Rankings.

The 30-year-old followed his opening 70 with an eight-under 64 to go to 10 under for the tournament.

“Anytime you shoot eight under par you’re always happy,” Reed, who heads into the weekend two clear of England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick, told europeantour.com.

“I feel like today I got off to a little better start than I did yesterday and the putter was working a little bit.

“I was able to warm up a little bit last night on the range after the round and tighten things up, and today I gave myself a lot of chances.”

A birdie from 15 feet at the second was followed by further gains at the third, fifth and seventh as Reed turned in 31.

After another birdie on the tenth, Reed dropped his first shot of the week at the 12th and was in danger of running up another bogey after a poor tee shot on the 13th.

However, he produced a remarkable up and down before converting from 20 feet on the 15th, six feet at the next and closing out his round with a gain from five feet at the last.

Fitzpatrick had seven birdies and three bogeys in a round of 68, with his compatriots Laurie Canter (66) and Tyrrell Hatton (68) sharing third on seven under.

