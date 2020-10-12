ICYMI: Watch Ernie’s monster putt on the final hole to win SAS Championship

Star South African golfer Ernie Els has won his second PGA Tour Champions title after a one-stroke victory in the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club in North Carolina.

Els birdied the final two holes, running in a 40-footer in the rain on the last, for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke victory over Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie on Sunday.

The 50-year-old made the long putt on the par-4 18th three weeks after missing a 2-foot putt on the final hole of the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach to finish a stroke out of a playoff.

“It’s a crazy game,” Els told the PGA Tour Champions’ official website .

“A couple of weeks ago I missed a very short putt to get in a playoff and today I make a 40-footer. Figure that one out.”

Golf is crazy. Three weeks ago, @TheBig_Easy missed a 3-footer to get in a playoff. Today, he made a 40-footer to win! pic.twitter.com/ni9uyGjgpr — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 12, 2020

American Jim Furyk missed a chance to become the first player to win his first three PGA Tour Champions events, closing with a 70 to tie for ninth at 8 under – four strokes behind Els. Furyk won at Warwick Hills and Pebble Beach.

Els won for the second time in his first 10 starts on the PGA Tour Champions. The South African star, a four-time major champion with 19 regular PGA Tour titles, finished at 12-under 204.

He tied Montgomerie, playing three groups behind, with the birdie on the par-5 17th and pulled ahead on 18.

