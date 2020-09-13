Coetzee triumphs at Portugal Masters

South Africa’s George Coetzee captured his first European Tour title on the continent after triumphing by two strokes from England’s Laurie Canter at the Dom Pedro Victoria Course in Portugal on Sunday.

Coetzee posted a final round 66 to win by two from Canter on 16-under-par. He earlier posted scores of 66, 70 and 66.

This was Coetzee’s fourth European Tour title after previously winning in Africa, at the Joburg Open, Tshwane Open and Mauritius Open.

The man from Pretoria went into the event on the back of some good form, having won at his home course at the Pretoria Country Club the week before, at the Titleist Open, an event on the new-look Rise-Up series of the Sunshine Tour.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood shot a stunning final round 64 to finish three shots off the pace, while South African rookie Wilco Nienaber ended another good week with a tied-14th position following a final round 68, to go with earlier rounds of 70, 65 and a disappointing 73. Brandon Stone was also tied 14th.

The European Tour stays in Portugal this week, with the Portugal Open taking place at Royal Obidos course.

