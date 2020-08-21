Kia Classic in California latest LPGA cancellation

“We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year, and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement.

The tournament, won last year by Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, was originally scheduled for March, but pushed to September as the LPGA calendar was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tournaments scheduled in China and Taiwan in October were cancelled this month.

The tour played four events before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a five-and-a-half month break.

Since resuming, the tour has completed three events, and the Women’s British Open is being played this week in Scotland.