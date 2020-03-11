 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 11.3.2020 10:05 am

Masterclass with Colin Montgomerie: Sorting out your short game

Sport Staff
PREMIUM!
Masterclass with Colin Montgomerie: Sorting out your short game

Colin Montgomerie. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Scottish golfing legend shares some valuable insights.

Struggling with the dreaded short game? Let a Scottish legend give some help! Colin Montgomerie was the patron at the BMW International Cup last week in Fancourt and gave some great insights into the game. Our man in the Southern Cape, Ken Borland, got some exclusive footage of his coaching clinic. For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.