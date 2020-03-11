Masterclass with Colin Montgomerie: Sorting out your short game

Struggling with the dreaded short game? Let a Scottish legend give some help! Colin Montgomerie was the patron at the BMW International Cup last week in Fancourt and gave some great insights into the game. Our man in the Southern Cape, Ken Borland, got some exclusive footage of his coaching clinic. For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Struggling with the dreaded short game?

Let a Scottish legend give some help!

Colin Montgomerie was the patron at the BMW International Cup last week in Fancourt and gave some great insights into the game.

Our man in the Southern Cape, Ken Borland, got some exclusive footage of his coaching clinic.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.