Flying Fleetwood secures brilliant Nedbank title via playoff

England’s Tommy Fleetwood ended a 22-month title drought with a sterling victory in the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday.

He did so via a play-off with Sweden’s Markus Kinholt, but that was only made possible with a magnificent final round 65.

Fleetwood’s resurgence was in contrast to South Africa’s challenge, which faltered badly.

Louis Oosthuizen couldn’t find the impetus to build on his consistent play throughout, while overnight leader Zander Lombard droppped four strokes.

Full report to follow.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.