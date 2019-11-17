World Golf 17.11.2019 03:28 pm

Flying Fleetwood secures brilliant Nedbank title via playoff

Sport Staff
Tommy Fleetwood of England in action during a practice round ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player at Gary Player CC on November 13, 2019 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Englishman looked way off the pace at the start of the final round, but roared into contention with a brilliant showing.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood ended a 22-month title drought with a sterling victory in the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday.

He did so via a play-off with Sweden’s Markus Kinholt, but that was only made possible with a magnificent final round 65.

Fleetwood’s resurgence was in contrast to South Africa’s challenge, which faltered badly.

Louis Oosthuizen couldn’t find the impetus to build on his consistent play throughout, while overnight leader Zander Lombard droppped four strokes.

Full report to follow.

