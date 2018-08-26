Tiger, Spieth confident in Ryder Cup security plans

American stars Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth expressed their confidence in security arrangements for next month’s Ryder Cup team golf showdown in France.

Ryder Cup organizers have been working with French police and government agencies on security measures at the course, Le Golf National, and team hotel in Versailles since May 2011, when France was awarded the Ryder Cup.

The Telegraph of London reported earlier this week a “Ring of Steel” would be in place.

And if French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, were to attend, elite special forces would be placed on duty with mobile surface-to-air infrared missiles also deployed, according to the story.

As well, the Versailles area will be closed to air traffic, with the exception of registered helicopters and fighter jets.

An expected 50,000 fans are expected to flock to the course, with the September 28-30 event expected to be the strongest-guarded golfing event in the history of the ancient club-and-ball game.

Woods has played the Le National course just once, back in 1994 as an amateur, and while he was named a USA Team vice-captain earlier this year, the 42-year-old winner of 14 major titles is expected to be announced by US captain Jim Furyk next month as one of four captain’s picks for the 12-man roster.

“I have traveled all over the world playing golf, so I’ve experienced different security scenarios where ever I’ve been,” Woods said from this week’s PGA Northern Trust tournament.

“I am sure the Ryder Cup will be fine and the organizers will have covered every security issue.

“We saw the security in place for the London Olympics some years back and you could argue London is in a similar state of alert as France but I have all confidence in the organizers.”

Spieth, who automatically qualified for a third USA Ryder Cup team berth, was equally supportive of security preparations and safety precautions.

“No, I’m not worried and I can imagine just how security-tight the golf course is going to be,” Spieth said Saturday at the Northern Trust.

“If anything, I was more scared about going to Brazil two years back for the Olympic Games.

“But I am confident the organizers of the Ryder Cup will have in place all measures to ensure the security of everyone present in Versailles.

“The thing is also you can’t allow yourself to think about anything bad happening.”