World Golf 13.8.2018 11:43 am

Tiger Woods content with second place at US PGA Championship

Citizen Reporter
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 3, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio. Andy Lyons/Getty Images/AFP

A confident Brooks Koepka lifted the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the tournament on Sunday.

Despite four back surgeries over the past few years, Tiger Woods managed to cling to second place at the US PGA Championship.

Woods told journalists after the event that he was unsure if he would ever play golf again, and was delighted to come second.

Winner of the tournament, 28-year-old Brooks Koepka, is fast making a name for himself after claiming three majors in just over a year, winning the US Open twice, and now the US PGA. And he is the fifth man to win both the US Open and the US PGA in the same season, reports The Guardian.

Australian golfer Adam Scott came third, and Spanish golfer Jon Rahm tied with US player Stewart Cink for fourth place.

