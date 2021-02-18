Chris Morris to bank millions as most expensive player in IPL

South Africa’s Chris Morris has become the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League.

The 33-year-old Morris, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, was bought by rivals Rajasthan Royals for $2.25 million on Thursday when the IPL auction took place.

Converted to Rands, Morris is set to bank R32.8 million from the transaction.

Base price – INR 75 Lac

Sold for – INR 16.25 Cr@rajasthanroyals win the bidding war to bring @Tipo_Morris on board. ????????@Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/m5AMqKE1Dy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

The fee smashed the record $2.2 million paid for Yuvraj Singh by the Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Australia’s Pat Cummins had previously been the most expensive foreign player when Kolkata Knight Riders paid $2.17m for him in 2019.

Morris, who has splayed for the Proteas at T20, One Day International and Test level, hasn’t been part of the national setup since the World Cup in England a few years ago.

The Titans player previously played for Rajasthan in the IPL in 2015 and also turned out for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Morris also features for several other teams in T20 cricket, namely Hampshire in England and Sydney Thunder in Australia.

The last IPL was held behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s season is expected to start in April.

