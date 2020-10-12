Explosive De Villiers helps Bangalore thrash Kolkata in IPL

AB de Villiers hit a power-packed 73 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore outplay Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

The South African great smashed six sixes in his 33-ball blitz and put on an unbeaten century partnership with skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 33, as Bangalore posted 194 for two in Sharjah.

Proteas quick Chris Morris and spinner Washington Sundar claimed two wickets each to keep down Kolkata to 112 for nine in 20 overs.

But the evening belonged to the 36-year-old De Villiers who scored his third IPL half-century of the season to go past 3 000 runs in the Twenty20 tournament.

“Genius. Find me another word for @ABdeVilliers17 . This one will do for now! Genius.,” veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

The moment @ABdeVilliers17 was good to keep wickets, the team's balance was transformed. That is the biggest factor in this turnaround. #RCB — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 12, 2020

He took the attack to the opposition bowlers with Kohli playing second fiddle at the other end as the duo scored 83 runs from the final 30 deliveries of the innings.

Opener Aaron Finch, who made 47, and Devdutt Padikkal, who hit 32, set the platform for Bangalore’s total with a 67-run stand.

Kolkata’s bowling looked dismal in the absence of spinner Sunil Narine who was dropped from the XI after being under warning for a suspect bowling action.

