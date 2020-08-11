World Cricket 11.8.2020 04:38 pm

England’s Broad fined by father over send-off of Pakistan’s Yasir

AFP
England’s Broad fined by father over send-off of Pakistan’s Yasir

England's Stuart Broad in action during the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford . POOL/AFP/File/Dan Mullan

England paceman Stuart Broad has been sanctioned by his father Chris, a match referee, for a breach of the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct during the first Test against Pakistan.

Broad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a level one breach and also given one demerit point for using inappropriate language when dismissing Yasir Shah in Pakistan’s second innings at Old Trafford on Saturday, hours before England completed a three-wicket win.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad, the former England batsman who is now a member of the ICC’s elite panel of match referees.

He would not normally be officiating in a match involving his son.

But in a bid to cope with travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, Chris Broad, together with a team of English umpires, is officiating in the current three-match series, having presided over England’s 2-1 win against the West Indies last month.

The second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton starts on Thursday.

Related Stories
Uncapped Robinson in England squad for second Pakistan Test 12.8.2020
Stokes’ absence leaves England with Pakistan problem 12.8.2020
Misbah adamant Pakistan can ‘come back’ in England series 10.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

School Combined Matric exams: Here is the final timetable

Covid-19 Pre-orders of Covid-19 vaccine top five billion

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: SA records only 2,511 new cases as recovery rate reaches 75%

Business News Continued alcohol sales ban threatens SA, EU trade deal – SA alcohol industry

State Capture WATCH: Van Rooyen blames ‘white capital’ for ‘politically driven narrative’ that he’s corrupt


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition