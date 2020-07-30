World Cricket 30.7.2020 04:29 pm

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf cleared for England tour

AFP
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf cleared for England tour

Haris Rauf taking a catch during a Pakistan Twenty20 match in Lahore in March 2020. AFP/File/Arif ALI

Twenty20 pace sensation Haris Rauf has been cleared to join Pakistan’s cricket squad in England after twice testing negative for coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

Rauf was ordered into quarantine on June 22 after testing positive for the virus, and despite never showing any symptoms failed four more tests before finally being cleared.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the 26-year-old will join the squad over the weekend.

“As per the protocols, Rauf has tested negative in tests conducted on Monday and Wednesday,” the PCB said in a statement.

Rauf rose to prominence earlier this year when he took 20 wickets in 10 matches in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash league.

He has played just two Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan, but will be a key member of the squad in England.

Pakistan start a three-match Test series in Manchester from August 5. They will also play three Twenty20 internationals.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has already joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after clearing two virus tests.

He had to spend five days in isolation after arriving in Britain.

Related Stories
Boks set for a return to action as World Rugby approves new calendar 30.7.2020
Xavi says recovered from coronavirus 30.7.2020
Olympics could have ‘limited spectators’ says Tokyo 2020 chief 30.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Amusement taxes’ mooted to help crisis-ridden municipalities

Business News No salaries for 20% of private sector workers in June

Covid-19 Brazil doctors volunteer to test coronavirus vaccines

General TB Joshua church collapse victims turn to Afriforum for help

Health Preliminary study indicates that HIV and TB have a modest effect on mortality in SA


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition