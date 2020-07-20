Stokes hits out as England set West Indies 312 to win 2nd Test

Stokes, promoted to open the innings in a quest for quick runs, made a rapid 78 not out off 57 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to take England to 129-3 declared in their second innings.

That followed the star all-rounder’s 176 in England’s first innings 469-9 declared.

England are looking to level the three-match series, the first major international cricket since the coronavirus lockdown, at 1-1.

But if the West Indies, who won the first Test at Southampton by four wickets, avoid defeat they will retain the Wisden Trophy following a 2-1 series victory over England in the Caribbean last year.