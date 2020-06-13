World’s oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji dies at 100

Vasant Raiji, the world’s oldest first-class cricketer, died aged 100 in Mumbai on Saturday, his son-in-law Sudarsahan Nanavata told Indian media.

Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches between 1938 and 1950, scoring 277 runs at an average of 23.08. He was also a cricket historian.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia captain Steve Waugh visited Raiji at his Mumbai home on his 100th birthday on January 26.

“His warmth and passion for playing and watching Cricket was endearing,” Tendulkar wrote of his meeting with Raiji on Twitter following the announcement of the death.

According to Indian sports statistician Mohandas Menon, New Zealand’s Alan Burgess, who was 100 on May 1, is now the world’s oldest living first-class cricketer.

