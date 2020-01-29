Young Aussie batting star returns home after monkey attacks him!

Jake Fraser-McGurk, one of the Australian stars at the ICC Under-19 World Cup currently being held in South Africa, is on his way back home for a bizarre reason.

The 17-year-old top-order batsman was attacked by a monkey last week during a trip to a nature reserve near Kimberley.

The scratches to his face have prompted the team’s medical staff to rather let him return as a precaution.

“We want to make sure that Jake doesn’t have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident so we have taken the best course of action,” said Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia’s Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager, in a statement.

For his part, Fraser-McGurk took full responsibility for the incident.

“I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure. That’s a lesson learnt. I look forward to completing the treatment and getting back on the field as soon as possible,” he said.

“I’d like to thank all the staff from the nature reserve and Cricket Australia for their care and support.”

Yet given his pedigree, the Aussies will certainly miss his influence.

You never like to be leaving the boys with the tournament still in progress,” he said.

“But I’m confident we have the team to get the job done in the final two matches.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.