New Zealand police investigate racist abuse of England’s Archer

AFP
England's paceman Jofra Archer reacts after bowling to New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the fifth day of the second cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 3, 2019. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Peter PARKS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [December 3, 2019] instead of [December 2, 2019]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.

New Zealand police were on Tuesday asked to investigate racial abuse directed at England cricketer Jofra Archer during last week’s first Test, following information supplied by New Zealand Cricket officials.

NZC chief executive David White said they lodged a complaint with police after studying CCTV footage, listening to audio, interviewing spectators and obtaining material on social media.

Archer complained of being racially abused during the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui last week.

In a message on social media he said it was “disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy.”

White said the information gathered by NZC did not conclusively identify the person responsible but there was enough evidence to bring the police into the investigation.

“What happened to Jofra was reprehensible and has led to a general upscaling of security around the area of racial abuse at all our international venues,” he said.

“Should the person responsible ever reoffend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident.”

White said if the offender was conclusively identified NZC would seek to ban the person from all of its international venues for a lengthy period.

