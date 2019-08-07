World Cricket 7.8.2019 09:58 am

Pakistan dump SA coach Arthur after World Cup flop

AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 15, 2019 Pakistan's cricket coach Mickey Arthur attends a press conference at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. - Pakistan's cricket board announced August 7 that head coach Mickey Arthur's contract will not be extended, as they embark on a complete overhaul of their coaching staff after the team failed to reach the World Cup semifinals. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 15, 2019 Pakistan's cricket coach Mickey Arthur attends a press conference at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. - Pakistan's cricket board announced August 7 that head coach Mickey Arthur's contract will not be extended, as they embark on a complete overhaul of their coaching staff after the team failed to reach the World Cup semifinals. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

His contract expired after the World Cup.

Pakistan’s cricket board axed coach Mickey Arthur on Wednesday after the team failed to get out of their group in a disappointing World Cup.

Arthur’s contract expired after last month’s World Cup, won by hosts England, and the South African had asked for a two-year extension.

But Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani said Arthur and his assistant coaches Grant Flower and Azhar Mahmood had all been shown the door.

Reports say Arthur has been shortlisted as the next England coach after Trevor Bayliss departs following the ongoing Ashes Test series.

“PCB will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden,” the board said in a statement.

Pakistan’s new coaching staff will be appointed after a four-member committee assesses the team’s performance at the World Cup, it said.

Pakistan lost heavily to arch-rivals India at the World Cup but finished with a record of five wins from nine matches, including one game that was rained off.

They scored 11 points were unlucky to be pipped to the semi-finals by New Zealand — who also had 11 points — on net run-rate.

The PCB committee, which includes former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq and which met on Friday, was unanimous in calling for new coaches.

“The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge,” Mani said.

“The unanimous recommendation of the committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
India abolishes Kashmir’s special autonomy 5.8.2019
This new trend in tea is blowing up Pakistan 5.8.2019
17 killed as Pakistani army plane crashes into residential area 30.7.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition