World champs to chumps! Lowly Ireland embarrass England at Lord’s

Five of England’s World Cup-winning members endured a humongous hangover on Wednesday after lowly Ireland incredibly bowled their side out for 85 in their first innings of the one-off Test at Lord’s.

Clearly stuck in one-day mode, the home team’s batsmen proved their own worst enemies with a succession of poor shots when conditions demanded them to be more responsible.

The chief destroyer was 37-year-old Tim Murtagh, who snapped up superb figures of 5/13 with some accurate seam bowling.

In fact, there probably wasn’t a better player for the Irish to have in their weaponry as Murtagh is a Middlesex stalwart, the English county side that uses Lord’s as its home ground.

This five-wicket haul was his 14th in first class cricket at the venue.

Predictably, only three Englishmen reached double figures as Murtagh was superbly supported by Mark Adair (3/32) and Boyd Rankin (2/5).

This batting performance will be distressing to England, who commence their Ashes campaign against Australia as early as next week.

