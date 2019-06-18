Eoin Morgan breaks AB’s record as England bully Afghans

England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for the most sixes in a one-day international innings, with 17 in his 148 against Afghanistan during a World Cup match at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Morgan’s tally surpassed the record of 16 previously shared by India’s Rohit Sharma, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and West Indies’ Chris Gayle — whose 16 sixes in his 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 was the previous record at a World Cup.

We have witnessed one of the all-time great World Cup innings today.#EoinMorgan walked off to a fully deserved standing ovation after his 71-ball 148 ???? #CWC19 | #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/ppRMFM2oMS — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

But one ball after launching Gulbadin Naib for the record-breaking six, Morgan holed out off the Afghanistan captain to end a 71-ball innings that also featured four fours.

Overall, England blasted a world record 25 sixes, beating the previous ODI record of 24 they set against the West Indies earlier this year.

In addition to Morgan’s assault, Moeen Ali smashed four, Jonny Bairstow three and Joe Root one in England’s total of 397-6.

