Eoin Morgan breaks AB’s record as England bully Afghans

England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on June 18, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

The England skipper certainly provided great entertainment at Old Trafford.

England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for the most sixes in a one-day international innings, with 17 in his 148 against Afghanistan during a World Cup match at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Morgan’s tally surpassed the record of 16 previously shared by India’s Rohit Sharma, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and West Indies’ Chris Gayle — whose 16 sixes in his 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 was the previous record at a World Cup.

But one ball after launching Gulbadin Naib for the record-breaking six, Morgan holed out off the Afghanistan captain to end a 71-ball innings that also featured four fours.

Overall, England blasted a world record 25 sixes, beating the previous ODI record of 24 they set against the West Indies earlier this year.

In addition to Morgan’s assault, Moeen Ali smashed four, Jonny Bairstow three and Joe Root one in England’s total of 397-6.

