High-flying India suffer two massive blows

India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) after beating Australia on day five of the first Test cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on December 10, 2018. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP)

Virat Kohli and co’s quest to take advantage of a vulnerable Australian outfit just became a tad more difficult.

India suffered a big setback on the eve of the second Test against Australia when ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and experienced batsman Rohit Sharma were ruled out on Thursday.

Also missing, as expected, will be young opener Prithvi Shaw, who was not considered for the opening Test in Adelaide after suffering ligament damage in a warm-up match.

“Ravi Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain. He is receiving treatment at the moment. He has been ruled out of the second Test,” India’s governing body, the BCCI, said.

“Rohit Sharma jarred his lower back while fielding in the first Test at Adelaide. He is undergoing treatment, he too is ruled out of the second Test.”

The BCCI added that Shaw was “recovering well” but still undergoing treatment.

Ashwin took six wickets in the first Test, which India won by 31 runs, while Sharma hit 37 and one.

India named a 13-man team for the Test starting Friday, which is set to be played on a fast and bouncy Perth Stadium wicket.

All-rounder Hanuma Vihari, who can bowl off-spin, was included, as was Ravindra Jadeja who has taken 185 Test wickets with his left-arm spin and also averages 32.44 with the bat in 39 appearances for India.

